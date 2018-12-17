Seahawks' Sebastian Janikowski: Drills 48-yarder
Janikowski converted two of three extra points and a 48-yard field goal in Sunday's overtime loss to the 49ers.
After hitting the first 33 extra points of the season, Janikowski has missed three of 10 over the last three weeks. The 40-year old is still formidable with the Seahawks by nailing 18 of 22 field goals (82 percent) this season, but missed extra points could prove costly if it extends into the likely postseason.
