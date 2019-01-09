Seahawks' Sebastian Janikowski: Pulled hamstring in playoff loss
Coach Pete Carroll said Janikowski isn't expected to need surgery after suffering a hamstring injury in Saturday's playoff loss to the Cowboys, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports. "He didn't think he did something out of the ordinary of a hamstring pull, but it was certainly significant," Carroll said.
Janikowski will turn 41 years old in March, which is the same month he's set to hit free agency again. He was fairly reliable as a place kicker, converting 22 of 27 field goals (81 percent) and 48 of 51 extra points (94 percent). The Seahawks will continue to evaluate Janikowski's injury and likely ponder the free-agent market along with incoming rookies before making a decision to re-up his contract or not.
More News
-
Seahawks' Sebastian Janikowski: Won't return Saturday•
-
Seahawks' Sebastian Janikowski: Exits with thigh injury•
-
Seahawks' Sebastian Janikowski: Nails game-winning kick•
-
Seahawks' Sebastian Janikowski: Drills 48-yarder•
-
Seahawks' Sebastian Janikowski: Knocks all three kicks in•
-
Seahawks' Sebastian Janikowski: Struggles with extra points•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Packers future with Matt LaFleur
Matt LaFleur's lone season calling plays in Tennessee didn't show much in the way in consistency,...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, top lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the divisional round...
-
Recapping wild-card weekend
Jamey Eisenberg looks at all four games from wild-card weekend to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
Wild Card round injury updates
See who's in and who's out for Wild Card weekend.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top lineups, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...