Coach Pete Carroll said Janikowski isn't expected to need surgery after suffering a hamstring injury in Saturday's playoff loss to the Cowboys, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports. "He didn't think he did something out of the ordinary of a hamstring pull, but it was certainly significant," Carroll said.

Janikowski will turn 41 years old in March, which is the same month he's set to hit free agency again. He was fairly reliable as a place kicker, converting 22 of 27 field goals (81 percent) and 48 of 51 extra points (94 percent). The Seahawks will continue to evaluate Janikowski's injury and likely ponder the free-agent market along with incoming rookies before making a decision to re-up his contract or not.