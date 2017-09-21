Play

Garvin (shoulder) was a full participant at the Seahawks' practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Garvin was inactive for Week 2 after not practicing last week, so this is a good sign for Sunday's game against the Titans. The 26-year-old will likely reclaim his starting role at outside linebacker, especially with the Seahawks' lack of experience at reserve linebacker.

