Seahawks' Terence Garvin: Out for Sunday's game
Garvin (shoulder) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Garvin was listed as doubtful entering this matchup, so this isn't a surprise. In his absence, D.J. Alexander and Dewey McDonald, who both haven't played significant defense snaps, will have to step up on the battered linebacker corps.
