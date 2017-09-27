Seahawks' Thomas Rawls: Not concerned about current role
Rawls said he trusts the Seahawks' coaching staff and isn't too concerned about his role in the team's offense, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Rawls received just one snap and zero touches in last Sunday's 33-27 loss to the Titans, while rookie Chris Carson dominated early-down work. A likely upcoming absence for C.J. Prosise (ankle) does leave more snaps up for grabs in the backfield, but Prosise's role largely was limited to obvious passing downs, which aren't a strong suit for either Rawls or Eddie Lacy. The Seahawks could turn to Carson and/or J.D. McKissic for those duties, though both figure to represent a major downgrade from Prosise in the passing game. Rawls still expects the Seahawks will need him at some point this season, even if it doesn't happen Sunday against the Colts.
