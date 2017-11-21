Seahawks' Thomas Rawls: Set to reenter running-back rotation

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday that Rawls would reenter the team's running-back rotation for the Week 12 matchup with the 49ers, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

After producing only 27 yards on 10 carries in a Week 10 win over the Cardinals, Rawls was a healthy inactive for Monday's 34-31 loss to the Falcons with Eddie Lacy (groin) returning from injury and the recently signed Mike Davis entering the team's backfield mix. While Lacy's workload was limited in his return to action, Davis acted as the team's lead back for a good portion of the contest, amassing 59 total yards before departing with a groin pull. With Carroll indicating that Davis was "unlikely" to suit up against the 49ers, Rawls will have an opportunity to see snaps, but it's expected that he'll rank behind Lacy and pass-catching back J.D. McKissic in the pecking order. Rawls is averaging a horrid 2.6 yards on 49 carries this season and seems a long way from rediscovering the strong form he showcased as a rookie in 2015.