Seahawks coach Pete Carroll suggested Friday that Lockett (hamstring) is truly questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Lockett was listed as questionable with the same injury three weeks ago when he put up an 8-81-1 line on Cleveland's top-notch secondary. He then avoided a game designation the past two weeks, but it sounds like he's truly questionable this time around after being held out of practice three days in a row. Carroll mentioned that the wide receiver did some running Friday and told reporters that he'll take things day by day with Lockett ahead of a 4:25 kickoff this Sunday. A matchup with the division-leading 49ers four days later could also be a factor here, though losing to the Rams on Sunday would make it tough for the Seahawks to win any NFC West tiebreakers unless they win both of their games against the 49ers over the next three weeks. Seattle has a brutal stretch of games after Sunday, facing the Niners, Cowboys, Niners and Eagles over the following four weeks.