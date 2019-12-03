Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Blanked by Vikings
Lockett didn't haul in any of his three targets during Monday's 37-30 win over the Vikings.
Lockett was held catchless for the first time since Week 11 of the 2017 season. Instead, DK Metcalf and Jacob Hollister both corralled six passes each for 75 and 44 yards, respectively. This is Lockett's second straight dud following last week's 38-yard effort. It's fair to worry whether Lockett is hampered by the shin injury he sustained Week 10 against the 49ers, as he only practiced once in the week leading up to this contest. However, we can just as easily chalk it up to how Lockett is traditionally a boom-or-bust receiver. The 27-year-old wideout will look to get back on track Week 14 against the Rams.
More News
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Does not carry injury status•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Doesn't practice Friday•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Gets 'limited' tag Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Accounts for just one reception•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Cleared to play•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Still limited Thursday•
