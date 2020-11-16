Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Lockett has a "bit of a knee sprain" and is considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's game versus the Cardinals, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Carroll added that there was discomfort and swelling in Lockett's knee, too. While the coach relayed that it's not a serious injury, the Seahawks are on a short week and may decide that it's best to rest Lockett to avoid further aggravation. We'll have a better idea of his status when the team releases practice reports Tuesday and Wednesday. If Lockett ends up sitting out, David Moore and Freddie Swain both figure to see more reps against the Cardinals.