Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Does not carry injury status
Lockett (shin/illness) does not have an injury status for Monday's game against the Vikings, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Despite practicing on a limited basis just once Thursday and Friday, Lockett is set to play Monday against the Vikings in what figures to be a solid matchup for fantasy purposes. The 27-year-old saw season-lows in receptions (one) and targets (two) Week 12 against the Eagles despite another favorable matchup, so fantasy owners may want to be a little cautious in relying on the big-play wideout if possible.
