Lockett caught all five of his targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 40-3 win over the Jets.

Given the final score, Lockett's line was a bit disappointing as he wasn't one of the four different Seahawks that Russell Wilson found for TDs on the afternoon. Lockett has still seen at least five targets and caught at least three passes in nine straight games, and he's closing in on his second straight 1,000-yard campaign heading into Week 15's road clash with a stingy Washington secondary.