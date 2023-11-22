Lockett (hamstring) was a full participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Lockett has been a regular on Seattle's injury report for the last six weeks with a hamstring issue. His full participation Tuesday indicates he is on track to suit up for Thursday's matchup with the 49ers. The veteran pass catcher recorded five receptions on seven targets for 51 yards on a season-low 57 percent of his team's offensive snaps in the Seahawks' Week 11 loss to the Rams.