Lockett (hamstring) finished with five receptions on seven targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Rams.

Lockett has been dealing with a bum hamstring for several weeks running now, but his status appeared to truly be questionable leading up to Sunday's eventual start. The Seattle stalwart wound up providing an average fantasy line for managers who rolled the dice on his health. Lockett completed Sunday's contest without any setbacks, but it wouldn't be surprising to see his name remain on the injury report for the upcoming short practice week leading up to Thursday's matchup against the 49ers.