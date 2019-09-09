Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Makes lone catch count

Lockett caught one of two targets for 44 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Bengals.

It's business as usual for Lockett, who wasn't targeted until the fourth quarter but still finished with a respectable stat line after hauling in a game-winning, 44-yard score. Lockett doesn't usually draw a lot of targets, and Russell Wilson targeted DK Metcalf six times and Chris Carson seven times in this outing. Getting Carson involved in the passing game was the coaching staff's plan, but Metcalf making an impact this early in the season isn't a good sign for Lockett considering there are few targets to go around anyway. Lockett will continue to be a risky, touchdown-dependent fantasy asset going forward.