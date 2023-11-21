Lockett (hamstring) was listed as limited on Monday's estimated practice report, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

As he has for six weeks in a row now, Lockett is dealing with a hamstring injury as the Seahawks prep for a game. Last week, he didn't practice at all but was able to suit up Sunday at the Rams, gathering in five of seven targets for 51 yards while playing a season-low 57 percent of his team's offensive snaps. Seattle likely will take it easy on Lockett this week, too, and Wednesday's injury report will reveal whether or not he has an injury designation ahead of Thursday's contest versus the 49ers.