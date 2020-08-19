Dissly (Achilles) wore pads during Tuesday's practice, he reports.
Dissly tore his Achilles in Week 6 last year and has been diligently rehabbing since then. He passed a physical in early August and has been easing into practices, and while there haven't been reports that Dissly has taken contact yet, participating in padded practice is a big step. The 24-year-old tight end has shown nothing but promise since entering the league, as he's accrued 31 receptions for 418 yards and six touchdowns over 10 games, but his inability to stay healthy has left fantasy managers disappointed.
