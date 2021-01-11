Dissly caught 24 passes (29 targets) for 251 yards and two touchdowns over 16 games during the 2020 season.

Dissly led the Seahawks' tight end room in receiving yards despite running routes on just 66.9 percent of offensive snaps, fewer than both Jacob Hollister and Greg Olsen. The 2018 fourth-round pick flashed offensive upside in both of his first two seasons, producing a combined 31-418-6 line over 10 games before suffering a torn patellar tendon and a torn Achilles in consecutive seasons. Coming back from both of those injuries was a feat by itself, but there are still questions about whether he can return to the pass-catching player he was beforehand. Dissly will have a chance to answer those questions in the final year of his rookie contract in 2021, but he may have to share reps with Hollister, who will be a free agent in March, once again.