Charbonnet (hamstring) was a full participant at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

This marks Charbonnet's first uncapped session since Week 6 prep, as he sat out all of last week before being inactive this past Sunday versus the Cardinals and then was limited Wednesday. Now that he's logging all on-field work, he could be in a position for an increased role considering the Seahawks' top running back Kenneth Walker (calf) hasn't practiced this week. Friday's injury report may provide some clarity into the state of the team's backfield, but an absence from Walker on Sunday against the Browns would give Charbonnet unhindered access to RB reps.