Charbonnet had 15 carries for 47 yards and six receptions on as many targets for 22 yards after taking over as lead back following Kenneth Walker's (oblique) early departure in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Rams.

Walker recorded just five touches before leaving Sunday's contest with what is now being described as a "legit" injury to the starter's oblique, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Charbonnet was already seeing his role increase gradually while playing alongside Walker this season, so it wasn't too surprising to see head coach Pete Carroll primarily use the rookie to replace Walker's 20-plus touches. Charbonnet wound up touching the ball 21 times Sunday, which smashed the previous high of 10 he tied last week against Washington. Early reports indicate that Walker could miss some time, starting with Thursday's division matchup against the 49ers. If that holds true, Charbonnet's fantasy stock would receive a major boost for as long as Walker is out. The 22-year-old is averaging 4.9 yards per carry and 5.4 yards per reception through nine games as a backup this season.