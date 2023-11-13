Charbonnet had six carries for 44 yards and caught four of five targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 29-26 win over the Commanders.

Charbonnet's 11 combined touches represented a new season high for the rookie, which comes on the heels of outsnapping starter Kenneth Walker in a blowout loss to Baltimore in Week 9. The latter scenario was likely the result of the one-sided affair that took place in Baltimore, but Charbonnet maintained the increased role against Washington even with the score being close from start to finish. The second-round wideout did not see an increase in playing time at the expense of starter Kenneth Walker, who finished Sunday's tilt with 167 combined yards and a touchdown on 20 touches. Charbonnet remains an option for those in deeper formats while possibly having value as a stash or handcuff heading into Week 11's matchup against the Rams next Sunday.