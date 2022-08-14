Witherspoon suffered a shoulder injury while tackling running back Kenneth Walker during Saturday's preseason game against the Seahawks, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Witherspoon was still able to leave the field under his own power before walking into the medical tent on Pittsburgh's sideline Saturday, Alan Saunders of PittsburghSportsNow.com reports. With the cornerback's availability for the remainder of this exhibition up in the air, backups James Pierre, Arthur Maulet and Chris Steele figure to see increased snaps in Pittsburgh's defensive secondary.
