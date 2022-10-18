Highsmith recorded one sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's 20-18 win over the Buccaneers.
Though the Steelers would surely love to have T.J. Watt (knee) terrorizing opposing quarterbacks on one of the edges, Highsmith has done his part to pick up the slack in the absence of the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Highsmith's second-quarter takedown of Tom Brady boosted his season total to 6.5 sacks, giving him sole possession of first place in the NFL ahead of seven other players, who are tied with six sacks.
