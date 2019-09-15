Steelers' Benny Snell: Big gain on lone Week 2 touch
Snell gained 23 yards on his lone carry and wasn't targeted in Sunday's 28-26 loss to Seattle.
While Snell only got one touch here, his workload could climb if James Conner -- who exited in the second half due to a knee injury -- is forced to miss any time moving forward. Jaylen Samuels would like be the primary beneficiary of a Conner absence, but the rookie fourth-rounder out of Kentucky would likely mix in as well and looked good on his lone touch in this one.
