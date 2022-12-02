Snell doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against Atlanta, Chris Halicke of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Snell popped up on the injury report Thursday as a limited participant due to a knee injury, but he returned to full participation Friday and is cleared for Week 13. Najee Harris also doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's matchup despite an oblique injury that held him to just one limited practice, and Harris' top backup, Jaylen Warren (hamstring), is listed as questionable despite practicing in full throughout Week 13 prep. With Warren inactive and Harris forced out of Week 12, Snell logged season highs in rushing attempts (12) and rushing yards (62), but he figures to see a reduced role with at least one of the Steelers' top two backs available for Pittsburgh's matchup against Atlanta's porous run defense.
