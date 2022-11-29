Snell rushed 12 times for 62 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 24-17 win over the Colts. He also caught his only target for six yards while fellow Steelers running back back Najee Harris (abdomen) didn't finish the game.

Harris was in and out of the game in the first half before being ruled out at halftime due to an abdominal injury. With Jaylen Warren (hamstring) inactive, Snell took over as the lead back after Harris' exit, with Anthony McFarland spelling him. Snell punched in the go-ahead touchdown from two yards out early in the fourth quarter and could maintain the lead role in Week 13 against the Falcons if Harris and Warren remain sidelined.