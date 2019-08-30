Steelers' Benny Snell: Features in preseason finale
Snell rushed eight times for 12 yards and caught two of three targets for 23 yards in Thursday night's 25-19 preseason loss to the Panthers.
Snell missed Pittsburgh's third exhibition contest due to a slight groin ailment, but was back on the field to finish his first preseason Thursday. Although the rookie fourth-rounder didn't get much going on the ground, he flashed some ability in the passing game. That versatility could serve him well as he competes for snaps behind James Conner and Jaylen Samuels at tailback this season.
