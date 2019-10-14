Steelers' Benny Snell: Leads team in rushing
Snell rushed 17 times for 75 yards and caught his lone target for 14 yards in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Chargers.
Snell stepped into the backup role vacated by Jaylen Samuels (knee) and handled the duties with flying colors. Nearly half of the rookie's carries came in the second half after starter James Conner (quadriceps) left the game, but he was having a solid game even before the injury, outgaining and nearly doubling the starter's yards per carry (4.4 to 2.6 YPC). The severity of Conner's injury is currently unknown, but the Steelers do have their bye week coming up. Samuels has already been ruled out for a month, but if Conner is forced to miss extended time, then Snell would become a high-priority waiver add with a soft matchup against the Dolphins in Week 8.
