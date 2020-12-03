Heyward registered two tackles and one sack during Wednesday's 19-14 win against the Ravens.

Heyward reached Robert Griffin for a first-quarter sack, pushing his total to three in that department over 11 appearances on the season. The reigning All-Pro has only converted 20 percent of his QB hits into sacks thus far in 2020, a substantial decrease from the 46 percent rate he established over 47 appearances between 2017 and 2019. Even without the 31-year-old producing gaudy sack numbers, the undefeated Steelers are still allowing a league-low 17.1 points per game.