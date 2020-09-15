Claypool caught both his targets for 38 yards and ran once for eight yards in the Steelers' 26-16 Week 1 win over the Giants on Monday.

The rookie caught a 28-yard pass on Pittsburgh's second possession to set up their first score of the game. He had just one other target all game, taking took a backseat to JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Washington who combined for 16 of Ben Roethlisberger's 31 targets on the night. Surprisingly, Claypool ran for eight yards on the second-to-last snap of the game, suggesting Pittsburgh may look for ways to get the ball in his hands.