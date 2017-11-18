Steelers' Chris Boswell: Huge game in blowout win

Boswell made all four field-goal tries (26, 28, 41, 50) and all four PATs in Thursday's 40-17 win over the Titans.

After what was arguably the worst game of his career in Week 10, Boswell rebounded nicely with a monster performance, rewarding fantasy owners who stuck with him. Pittsburgh hosts Green Bay, who allow opposing kickers 8.3 PPG, in Week 12.