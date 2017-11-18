Steelers' Chris Boswell: Huge game in blowout win

Boswell made all four field-goal tries (26, 28, 41, 50) and all four PATs in Thursday's 40-17 win over the Titans.

After what was arguably the worst game of his career in Week 10, Boswell rebounded nicely with a monster performance, rewarding fantasy owners who stuck with him. Pittsburgh hosts Green Bay, who allow opposing kickers 8.3 PPG, in Week 12.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories