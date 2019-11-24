Steelers' Chris Boswell: Kicks team to victory

Boswell made all three of his field-goal attempts (26, 26, 47) and his lone extra-point try in Pittsburgh's 16-10 win over Cincinnati on Sunday.

After suffering his first missed kick under 50 yards last week and averaging just three points in the previous two games, Boswell delivered a nice effort in an otherwise low-scoring affair. With several players still on the mend -- and questions as to who will be under center for Pittsburgh in Week 13 -- fantasy owners should look elsewhere for a kicker against a Cleveland team that held Boswell to one point two weeks ago.