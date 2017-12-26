Steelers' Chris Boswell: Scores 10 points
Boswell made both of his field-goal attempts (34 and 36 yards) and both of his extra-point tries in Monday's 34-6 win over the Texans.
Boswell has been one of the league's best kickers this season, missing just five of his 73 total attempts. His 138 points trail just two players.
