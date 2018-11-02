Sensabaugh (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Sensabaugh suffered a toe injury during Pittsburgh's win over the Browns in Week 8, but was a full participant in Friday's practice after having been limited to begin the week. If the rotational cornerback is unable to play, Mike Hilton could receive an uptick in defensive snaps.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • stefon-diggs-1400.jpg

    Week 9 Injury report

    The Week 9 injury report is substantial. Dave Richard guides you through the bumps and bruises...

  • NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings

    Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    After a poor performance in Week 8, Browns running back Nick Chubb should rebound in Week 9...

  • marquez-valdes-scantling-1400.jpg

    Week 9 sleepers

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 9, including what should...