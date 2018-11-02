Steelers' Coty Sensabaugh: Listed as questionable
Sensabaugh (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
Sensabaugh suffered a toe injury during Pittsburgh's win over the Browns in Week 8, but was a full participant in Friday's practice after having been limited to begin the week. If the rotational cornerback is unable to play, Mike Hilton could receive an uptick in defensive snaps.
More News
-
Steelers' Coty Sensabaugh: Injures foot in win•
-
Steelers' Coty Sensabaugh: Skips season finale to rest shoulder•
-
Steelers' Coty Sensabaugh: Inactive Sunday•
-
Steelers' Coty Sensabaugh: No limitations Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Coty Sensabaugh: Inactive Monday•
-
Steelers' Coty Sensabaugh: Questionable for Week 16•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Injury report
The Week 9 injury report is substantial. Dave Richard guides you through the bumps and bruises...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
After a poor performance in Week 8, Browns running back Nick Chubb should rebound in Week 9...
-
Week 9 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 9, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...