Coty Sensabaugh: Released by Washington
Sensabaugh was released by the Redskins on Monday.
Washington announced a round of cuts Monday where five defensive backs were released. Sensabaugh, a veteran, was among that group of players and is now a free agent. A nine-year veteran, Sensabaugh figures to draw some interest on the market by teams looking to add experience on the back end.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
3/23 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew reveals post-free agency rankings, debating the biggest risers and fallers including...
-
Backfield committee in Denver?
Melvin Gordon isn't going to help Phillip Lindsay's value, but can both be Fantasy relevant?
-
FA winners and losers
It was a wild first week of free agency, and here are the biggest winners and losers from all...
-
Gurley resurgence in Georgia?
The Falcons didn't waste any time signing Todd Gurley. Here's what it means for Fantasy in...
-
Gordon joins packed Denver backfield
Melvin Gordon has signed with the Denver Broncos, creating a nightmare scenario for Fantasy.
-
Where to draft Gurley with Falcons
Todd Gurley has traded his Rams horns for Falcons wings. Will it lead to a Fantasy resurgence,...