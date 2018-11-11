Sensabaugh totaled five tackles (four solo) in Thursday's 52-21 win over Carolina.

His 23 tackles this season already exceed his total for all of last season (22), which may be the direct result of an increase in playing time -- Sensabaugh was on the field for 93 percent of Pittsburgh's defensive snaps -- more than anyone else on the team. He faces Jacksonville in Week 11.

More News
Our Latest Stories