Steelers' Coty Sensabaugh: Matches season high with five tackles in win
Sensabaugh totaled five tackles (four solo) in Thursday's 52-21 win over Carolina.
His 23 tackles this season already exceed his total for all of last season (22), which may be the direct result of an increase in playing time -- Sensabaugh was on the field for 93 percent of Pittsburgh's defensive snaps -- more than anyone else on the team. He faces Jacksonville in Week 11.
