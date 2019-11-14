Play

The Broncos waived Sensabaugh on Wednesday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Sensabaugh was let go to make room for fellow cornerback Cyrus Jones on the 53-man roster. The 30-year-old appeared in four contests with Denver this season, during which he recorded two tackles (one solo). He'll look to catch on with another club.

