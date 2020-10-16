Johnson (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Johnson took a hit to his back during Pittsburgh's Week 5 win against the Eagles, finishing his day with one catch for minus-two yards. During the week, he followed a DNP/LP/DNP practice regimen before the Steelers' ultimately made the call on his availability Sunday. With Johnson out of the lineup, the offense will lean on JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington, Chase Claypool and Ray-Ray McCloud at wide receiver.