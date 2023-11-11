Roberts (knee) is not listed on the Steelers' final injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Packers.
Roberts bounced back from a DNP Thursday with a full workload to close out the week. As a result, he looks in line to take on his usual workload at inside linebacker alongside Kwon Alexander assuming he avoids any setbacks.
