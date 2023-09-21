Roberts (neck) was not on the Steelers' injury report Wednesday, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.
Roberts suffered a neck stinger in the team's 26-22 win over the Browns on Monday night, but he appears ready to go ahead of Pittsburgh's Week 3 matchup with the Raiders on Sunday night. The linebacker has recorded 10 tackles over his first two contests with the Steelers.
More News
-
Steelers' Elandon Roberts: Suffers stinger•
-
Steelers' Elandon Roberts: Signing with Steelers•
-
Dolphins' Elandon Roberts: Career numbers in contract year•
-
Dolphins' Elandon Roberts: Notches another sack Week 17•
-
Dolphins' Elandon Roberts: Records sack Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Elandon Roberts: Returns to start second half•