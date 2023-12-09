Roberts recorded six tackles (two solo), including a sack, while also deflecting a pass in Thursday's 21-18 loss to New England.
Roberts was able to break through the Patriots' offensive line and corral Bailey Zappe in the second quarter for his first sack since Week 8. The 29-year-old is the lone survivor from Pittsburgh's interior linebacker group from Week 1 and he has compiled 86 tackles, including 2.5 sacks, while deflecting two passes over 13 games this season.
