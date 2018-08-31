Rogers (ACL/suspension) will likely begin 2018 on the PUP list, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Rogers is suspended for the first game of the season and has yet to practice as he continues to recover from a torn ACL, so the move wouldn't be a surprising one. If that's indeed the case, Rogers would be eligible to rejoin the team when it comes off the Week 7 bye to face the Browns.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Chicago Bears at Denver Broncos

    Draft Day Cheat Sheet

    Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    TE Tiers 5.0

    When's the right time to draft a tight end? Whether you're chasing Gronk or seeking a streamer,...

  • odell-beckham-jr-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 5.0

    With the regular season almost here, Dave Richard lays out his latest Wide Receiver Tiers to...

  • patrick-mahomes-chiefs.jpg

    QB Tiers 5.0

    The path to Fantasy glory includes finding a quarterback at a valuable spot on Draft Day. Don't...

  • peyton-barber.jpg

    RB Tiers 5.0

    Peyton Barber, Chris Carson and -- yes, really -- Adrian Peterson make a late August push for...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys

    Jamey's Sleepers 3.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of sleeper players for the 2018 season.