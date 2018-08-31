Steelers' Eli Rogers: Expected to begin season on PUP
Rogers (ACL/suspension) will likely begin 2018 on the PUP list, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Rogers is suspended for the first game of the season and has yet to practice as he continues to recover from a torn ACL, so the move wouldn't be a surprising one. If that's indeed the case, Rogers would be eligible to rejoin the team when it comes off the Week 7 bye to face the Browns.
