Rogers worked out for the Ravens on Monday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

Rogers was unable to make the Steelers out of camp, but as evidenced by this news, is getting some looks elsewhere. The 26-year-old could be a prime depth receiver or practice squad option, and is coming off just 12 catches last season.

