Eli Rogers: Let go by Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh cut Rogers on Saturday, Teresa Varley of Steelrs.com reports.
The veteran wide receiver and kick returner was a longshot to make the team after the Steelers drafted Diontae Johnson and signed free agent Donte Moncrief, but he could still be back when teams are allowed to add 10 players to the practice squad beginning at 12 noon on Sunday.
