Steelers' Eli Rogers: Not guaranteed roster spot
Rogers is likely competing with Ryan Switzer for the final receiver spot on the roster, according to Bob Labriola of Steelers.com.
Even with the loss of Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh has several talented options at wide receiver, led by JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington, free agent Donte Moncrief and rookie Diontae Johnson. Rogers and Switzer add depth at the position and can return punts, although Switzer also has experience returning kickoffs. It is unlikely the Steelers have room on the roster for both so it will be interesting to follow this competition during training camp.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football 2019 draft strategy kit
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football 2019 auction prices
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Fantasy Football breakouts: Draft Godwin
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Dynasty/Keeper Mailbag
Should you keep James Conner? Should you trade Todd Gurley? Heath Cummings answers those questions...
-
Fantasy Football: Target Corey Davis?
Ben Gretch kicks off a new series reviewing the sustainability of the highs and lows of the...