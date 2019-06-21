Rogers is likely competing with Ryan Switzer for the final receiver spot on the roster, according to Bob Labriola of Steelers.com.

Even with the loss of Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh has several talented options at wide receiver, led by JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington, free agent Donte Moncrief and rookie Diontae Johnson. Rogers and Switzer add depth at the position and can return punts, although Switzer also has experience returning kickoffs. It is unlikely the Steelers have room on the roster for both so it will be interesting to follow this competition during training camp.