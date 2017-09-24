Steelers' Eli Rogers: No catches, costly fumble in loss
Rogers failed to have a reception in Sunday's 23-17 overtime loss to the Bears.
Rogers was not targeted by Ben Roethlisberger all game, but played a pivotal role is the loss. After the Steelers defense shut down Chicago's first offensive possession of the game, Rogers fumbled the punt and Sherrick McManus recovered at the Pittsburgh 29-yard line. Six plays later, a 3-yard touchdown run by Jordan Howard gave the Bears an early 7-0 lead. He'll look to rebound against the Ravens in Week 4, who he beat for 187 yards on 10 receptions in two games last season.
