Steelers' James Conner: Gets quad checked out

Conner underwent an MRI to assess the quad injury he sustained on his final carry in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Jets, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

For now, Conner's status for this weekend's regular-season finale against the Ravens is unclear. If he's unable to go or limited, Benny Snell, Jaylen Samuels and Kerrith Whyte would handle the Steelers' Week 17 backfield duties.

