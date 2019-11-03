Steelers' James Conner: Not expected to suit up Sunday
Conner (shoulder) isn't expected to play Sunday against the Colts, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Conner was listed as doubtful after not practicing this week so it will be no surprise if he doesn't suit up, but Schefter more worryingly indicated his availability for Week 10 is also in question. Jaylen Samuel should operate as the Steelers' top running back Sunday, while Trey Edmunds is expected to serve as the No. 2 option.
