The Steelers have downgraded Conner (quadriceps) to out for Monday's game in Cincinnati.
Conner's quad injury will force him to miss his third game in four weeks. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Benny Snell is the favorite to draw the start in Conner's stead, though Jaylen Samuels and Anthony McFarland will also be candidates to handle increased roles.
