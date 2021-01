Dobbs completed four of five passes for two yards while rushing twice for 20 yards in Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Browns.

Dobbs saw his first work of the season late in Sunday's matchup, playing nine offensive snaps in the regular-season finale. While he generated some modest production on the ground, he'll revert to his third-string role for the playoffs. If he finds a spot on another roster in 2021, he'll likely serve as a backup once again.