Head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Smith-Schuster (hamstring) "definitely will have a chance" to play Sunday in Cincinnati, Joe Rutter of TribLive.com reports.

Emerging from a Week 11 win against the Titans with a minor hamstring injury, Smith-Schuster didn't practice last week and was eventually ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Packers. The narrative surrounding his health would change with an appearance at practice Wednesday, but it remains to be seen the capacity in which he'd be able to do so.