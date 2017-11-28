Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Has chance to return Sunday
Head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Smith-Schuster (hamstring) "definitely will have a chance" to play Sunday in Cincinnati, Joe Rutter of TribLive.com reports.
Emerging from a Week 11 win against the Titans with a minor hamstring injury, Smith-Schuster didn't practice last week and was eventually ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Packers. The narrative surrounding his health would change with an appearance at practice Wednesday, but it remains to be seen the capacity in which he'd be able to do so.
More News
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Ruled out Week 12•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Misses another practice•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Sits out Wednesday's practice•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Nursing minor hamstring injury•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Four-catch effort in victory•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Posts team-high totals in win•
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Burkhead
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 13 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you players to add heading into Week 13, and we finally have Josh Gordon...
-
Week 13 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with playoff implications on the line, see where...
-
What you missed: Monday wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Kamara No. 1? Sit Broncos? Ajayi?
Heath Cummings discusses Alvin Kamara's remarkable rookie season, and the continuing struggles...
-
Early Week 13 Waiver Wire
The future might be about to begin in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to take...